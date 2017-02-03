Burrow Deep in Your Feelings to Cosima’s New Single “To Build a House”

Everyone has that one sad girl or sad lad anthem. It’s the song you turn to when you need to get deep in your feelings; the one that’s soundtracked post-breakup breakdowns; the one you had to ban yourself from listening to altogether at one point, for a little space. Listening to that particular track, years later, you can practically transport yourself back to the days when its music functioned as a comfort blanket or a salve – and, for the most part, you get to look back on that time in the rearview mirror of your life as it narrows to a point in your past.

With that in mind, here’s a new song from south Londoner Cosima, whose textured and slightly melancholy pop has been on our radar for a minute now. Yes, her vocals will probably remind you of Sade’s, but she’s staking out her own space in British music with the sort of deeply personal songwriting that can make you wince at its intimacy. “To Build a House”, out today on Island Records, aims right for the gut with lyrics about holding out for someone special who never shows up.

“This song started out as a poem I wrote about my father,” says Cosima. “It’s a song for anyone who has ever stood by a window hoping and waiting.” And when she sings lines like opener: “While you were gone I washed all the windows / so I could get a better view of your return,” she makes that pretty clear.



Listen to “To Build a House” below:

(Lead image by Mila van der Linden)