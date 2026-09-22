Cosmere RPG – Full Mistborn Product Guide (All Three Books Explained)

The Cosmere RPG is preparing to expand beyond the world of Stormlight Archives and offer TTRPG adventurers the chance to explore new powers and politics in the upcoming Mistborn line of products.

All Mistborn RPG Book Details

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Cosmere RPG players have had a little less than a year to play in the world of Stormlight Archives and begin mastering the TTRPG’s unique system. This fall ushers in another side of Sanderson’s Cosmere with three new Mistborn books.

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Each of the Mistborn products is designed to be used within the Cosmere RPG system, but they will appeal to different audiences. Most players won’t need to purchase all three books, but game masters could benefit from picking up all three if they would like to be inspired by a pre-written adventure.

Here is a breakdown of what is inside each book:

Mistborn Handbook

The foundational rules for playing the Cosmere RPG, such as how to create characters, roll dice, and play out scenes. You’ll use this handbook alongside either a published adventure or the Mistborn World Guide, which provides lore and adversary profiles you can use to create your own adventures.

Players will need access to the content in this book to create their characters and learn about the core system mechanics

Mistborn World Guide

The Mistborn World Guide is a companion to the Cosmere RPG’s Mistborn Handbook. If you’re a game master, you can use the information within these chapters to set games on Scadrial—both during the Final Empire and after the Catacendre—and to challenge your players with dynamic adversaries.

If you’re a player, you can use the information about regions and cultures to add depth to your character’s backstory, then use the accounts of historical events to form goals that drive their ongoing adventures.

Even if you aren’t currently playing the Cosmere RPG, any fan of the Mistborn books can enjoy the collected lore and new insights offered in this richly illustrated guide to Scadrial.

Mistborn Legacy (Level 1-6 Adventure)

Mistborn Legacy tells the tale of the Eternity Spike—an artifact with horrific origins and mysterious, unexplored potential—and the generational obsession surrounding it.

This is a story in two parts, about greedy souls reaching for Ascension and immortality, and about the two groups of heroes who oppose them, separated by passing centuries and a changing world.

This introduction provides an overview of the adventure, guidance for running it, and suggestions for tying the characters into an epic story spanning two eras.

That should be just about everything TTRPG fans need to know to help them determine which book or books is right for them.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Cosmere RPG and Mistborn news and updates.

The Cosmere RPG is available now at local game shops and digitally through Roll20 and Demiplane. The Mistborn books are scheduled to release in fall 2026.