Costa Rica Coach and Former Man City Striker Paulo Wanchope Fights Security Guard at U23 Match

Pelea entre Pablo Wanchope y seguridad cuando terminó el partido Panamá 0-0 Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/HYxH4QWM7t

— ♣♥Yasilka Córdoba♥♣ (@yasilka09) August 12, 2015

Former Manchester City striker and current manager of Costa Rica’s national team Paulo Wanchope was caught brawling with a security guard at the conclusion of a U23 CONCACAF match against Panama.

Wanchope was trying to get down to the field after the match ended in a 0-0 draw, apparently to dispute some of the calls during the game, but a security guard standing there prevented him from moving the gate to get down. He then ripped the gate away by himself and attempted to go down, but then the guard shoved him from behind.

When you first watch the video, it looks like Wanchope was pushing the ball boy out of the way as he heads down to the field because the security guard is kind of obscured, but you can see Wanchope was probably trying to break his own fall and keep from knocking the kid over. He then turns around and swings at the security guard and the two exchange a flurry of punches and kicks before security finally separated them.