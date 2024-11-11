Costco Forced to Recall Nearly 80,000 Pounds of Butter for Unbelievable Reason

The sky is blue, water is wet, and butter contains dairy. While all three statements may seem more than obvious, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration isn’t so sure.

The FDA recently recalled 79,200 pounds of Costco’s sweet cream butter because the label didn’t include “the contains milk statement.”

Videos by VICE

Both the salted and unsalted varieties of the product were affected by the recall. Though the label included cream in the ingredient list, it did not note that milk was an allergen for the product.

The FDA marked the recall as Class II. That classification warns that the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” but notes that “the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Social media users were flabbergasted by the recall, arguing that consumers are well aware that butter is a dairy product.

One person called the recall “ridiculous,” while another marveled, “Folks… it’s BUTTER. Of course it f’n contains milk.” A third person dubbed the decision “idiocracy in real time.”

On X, another person quipped, “WARNING butter has been determined to be BUTTER!!! Costco conspiracy UNCOVERED. Hidden mystery ingredient REVEALED!”