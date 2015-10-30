This Year’s Costume Award Goes to These Kids Playing Kraftwerk

A music teacher in Mainz, Germany taught his students to play the 1978 Kraftwerk jam, “Die Roboter,” which is about how robots are great because they do all of our work for us. “We are the robots,” the song goes. “We are programmed/just to do/anything you want us to.” It’s way cuter when you get a bunch of kinder to dress up in homemade cardboard costumes and dance like automatons to their own cover version of the track.

And of course, with typical German efficiency and discipline, these kids killed it. The video even made it all the way to former Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos, who posted it to his Facebook page, saying, “What a hard-working robots these are! You’re excellent musicians! I would have liked to have such funny lessons when I was young.” So if you were thinking about wussying out on Halloween because you can’t get a costume together, just think that if a bunch of German eight-year-olds can make a Kraftwerk costume, so can you.

