Cotoletta alla Bolognese (Bolognese Veal Cutlet) Recipe

Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Videos by VICE
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 veal rib chop (about 10 ounces|300 grams)
2 large eggs, beaten
⅓ cup|1 ⅜ ounces|45 grams plain breadcrumbs
peanut oil, for frying
3-4 slices|1 ¾ ounces|50 grams Parma ham
2-3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
1 cup|250 ml capon or chicken stock
DIRECTIONS
- Rub the veal all over with the oil. Place the veal between a couple of sheets of wax paper or plastic wrap and, using a meat tenderizer and taking care to avoid the bone, smash the meat until about ½-inch thick.
- Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F|175°C. Place the eggs and the breadcrumbs in two separate, shallow bowls. Dredge the veal in the eggs, then coat it completely in the breadcrumbs, pressing the breadcrumbs into the veal rib chop.
- Cook the veal in the oil until golden all over, 3 to 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool slightly, then layer the Parma ham over the entire chop, covering the top completely. Sprinkle with the cheese.
- Heat the stock in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the veal rib chop, Parma ham and cheese side face-up. Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the cheese has melted and the veal chop is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle a little of the stock over the top to serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.