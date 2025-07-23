‘Cougar Puberty’ Is the Internet’s Cool New Name for a Dreaded Phase of Life

There’s a new term making the rounds on TikTok (oh, good), and it’s doing what only TikTok can do: slapping a sexy-sounding label on a brutally unsexy life phase.

Perimenopause, the stretch of years before menopause officially kicks in, is now being called “cougar puberty.” And depending on who you ask, it either sounds empowering or downright absurd.

Videos by VICE

“You know what the cool kids are calling it now?” creator @radiant.rewind said in a viral video. “Cougar puberty.” She adds, “I love the reset vibe for us rather than the game over.”

Others agree. “I’m 37 and in the full-blown throws (throes) of perimenopause, and I’ve always said it’s like a second puberty,” one commenter wrote. Another TikTok user described it as “going crazy,” with body changes she didn’t recognize or expect.

Women Are Saying Goodbye to Menopause and Hello to Cougar Puberty

Perimenopause tends to show up in your 40s, but for some, it starts in the mid-30s. It typically lasts about four years, but some women ride it out for up to a decade. And while the name might suggest a fun new phase of sexual awakening, the reality often includes hot flashes, heavy periods, vaginal dryness, sleep problems, mood swings, low libido, and the charming urge to pee every 40 minutes.

Some symptoms can mimic depression or anxiety. Others feel that your brain is short-circuiting, with issues in short-term memory and a general inability to concentrate. That’s not even getting into the hormonal whiplash. During perimenopause, the ovaries begin to produce less estrogen, which affects everything from your mood to your menstrual cycle.

Perimenopause isn’t menopause, though the two are often confused. Menopause officially begins when you’ve gone a whole year without a period. Perimenopause is the hormone-fluctuating pre-game.

As for easing symptoms, it’s less about power poses and more about practical steps. Regular exercise, reducing caffeine intake, a balanced diet, calcium-rich foods, and consistent sleep habits can all contribute to overall well-being. Some people turn to hormonal birth control or vaginal creams. Others go for hormone therapy, which doctors may recommend depending on the severity of symptoms.

Still, the name “cougar puberty” is sticking. Comedian Kristina Kuzmic and her friend even made T-shirts. Whether it’s empowering or just another TikTok-fueled euphemism, it at least starts a conversation. One that women have been waiting way too long to have in public.