The Game Awards will announce its 2026 nominations on November 17, including the contenders for one of gaming’s most coveted awards: Game of the Year, or GOTY. With this year featuring some truly incredible games, the award show should be interesting from top to bottom. This is especially true considering the most anticipated game of the year – if not the past ten years – is eligible to be included.

As Polygon noted, the Game Awards have a deadline for games to be included in the 2026 ceremony, and GTA 6 is safely inside that window, even if only by twenty-four hours. The Game Awards set their eligibility deadline for November 20 at 9 p.m. PT. And GTA 6, for the five people who may have missed this, drops at midnight on November 19.

Videos by VICE

The ceremony is set for December 10, which means GTA 6 could very well be bringing home awards a little over a month after its release – including GOTY. Considering the anticipation behind this game, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if it took home the top prize.

‘GTA 6’ Might Be Eligible for Game of the Year Sooner Than You Think

Other likely Game of the Year contenders include Resident Evil: Requiem – which did sweep the Golden Joystick Awards this year, including Ultimate Game of the Year – and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. Phantom Blade Zero, 007: First Light, and Crimson Desert, another recent Golden Joystick winner, are also in the mix. So competition is definitely fierce. But few recent games, if any, have received the sort of hype as GTA 6.

In Miami alone, excited GTA fans could glimpse the neon lights of Vice City in the form of a “Welcome to Vice City” sign glowing atop the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, along with a Goodyear blimp decked out in GTA 6 promo. YouTube is hosting a twenty-four-hour livestream, starting on November 18 at 11 p.m. EST, bringing together fans and content creators from around the world as they wait for the game to drop. Even police departments around the world got in on the fun, with departments in Greensboro and the UK taking to their X accounts to comment on the game.

The nominations will be announced via livestream on November 17, starting at noon EST/9 a.m. PST/5 p.m. GMT. Gamers who want to see how the categories shake out can watch on the Game Awards website, its official Twitch channel, or its YouTube channel. Apart from GOTY, eligible games are up for awards like Best Narrative, Best Debut Indie Game, and the Players’ Voice, a category voted on by fans.