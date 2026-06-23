Could There Be Another Major Britpop Reunion Soon? Once This Longtime Rival Gets Out of the Way, Maybe

The last time Blur reunited was in 2023 for two concerts at Wembley Stadium, and their latest show together was at Coachella 2024. Between then and now, Gorillaz has been busy, putting out a new album and most recently playing a huge show in London on June 20.

Additionally, Blur’s notorious Britpop rivals Oasis reunited and kicked off a 2025 tour. While the 90s rivalry may have mostly been a record label fabrication, the Battle of Britpop has made a cozy home for itself in the pop culture hall of fame. Blur vs. Oasis continues to be a heated, if memeable, debate among fans.

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So when bassist Alex James was asked if there could be another Blur reunion in the future, naturally, Oasis was part of the conversation.

“I think we need to let Oasis get their stuff out of the way before we even sort of countenance,” James told Radio X on June 23. Oasis’ Live ’25 Tour kicked off on July 4, 2025, and mostly traveled the U.K. and EU before concluding on November 23.

There were rumors of another leg in 2026 for a while, but now there’s speculation of 2027 dates instead. Oasis fans in North America are probably chomping at the bit for more dates, as they only made four stops total between the U.S. and Canada.

Blur May Reunite Again After Oasis Tour Runs Its Course, But Don’t Hold Your Breath

Fans may cross their fingers for another Blur reunion, but of course, it all comes down to what the band feels like doing. And maybe, just a bit, it depends on what Oasis is up to. When do we get to the point where the Battle of Britpop doesn’t matter anymore? Is it as drastic as waiting until there’s no one alive who remembers it anymore?

If Blur wants to reunite while Oasis is on the road, maybe they should. Some of us had our fingers crossed after the Oasis announcement for Blur to do the funniest thing ever and post their own conflicting tour dates. Force everyone to choose between them again, 30 years later. A bit beneath them, perhaps. But undoubtedly very funny.

Radio X posed a similar jokey suggestion to Alex James. Maybe Blur should have headlined Knebworth Festival in 2026 to mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ iconic ’96 performances.

“No, no,” James replied. “Honestly, honestly, I don’t want to poke that hornet’s nest again, trust me!”

As for the likelihood of another Blur reunion, James was more amenable to the idea. “As long as we like doing it and we don’t overcook it, then there’s no reason to not keep doing it,” he said. “It would be a lovely thing to think we could keep on doing it until at least one of us is dead.”

He continued, “It’s such a tragedy that so many bands split up and end up alienating from their biggest records and not wanting to do the hits.” James then joked, “I’m here to solve all those problems. Hits: we got ‘em.”