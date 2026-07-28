Could There Be Surprising Depth Hidden in Sheri Moon Zombie’s Bubblegum-Punk Anti-AI Debut Single?

Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie have announced their latest creative project, arriving in the form of a split 12″ vinyl single. This primarily seems like a vehicle for Sheri Moon’s debut single, with her husband simply coming along for the ride. Before this, their most recent collaboration was Sheri Moon’s portrayal of Lily Munster in Rob Zombie’s 2022 reimagining of the classic series The Munsters.

Now, this debut comes at a time of creative uncertainty as generative AI continues to grow. “I Love My Robot” is a pretty tame bubblegum-punk tune with a fun, catchy hook. But while it’s not anything groundbreaking in terms of style, there’s surprising depth hidden in the lyrics.

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Immediately, the verses strongly reject generative AI and algorithms. For example, streaming platforms that show movie suggestions based on the data they’ve collected about you. Or those who use ChatGPT to write song lyrics, or pick an outfit for a party. Sheri Moon’s distaste for AI is expressed pretty clearly, a sentiment that many people would agree with.

But in the chorus, she flips the script a little bit. “I love my robot / I love my Roomba / It cleans my floor / And it, it goes a zoom-a,” she sings. Clearly saying, in almost as many words, “I hate AI with a burning passion, but you’ll never take my robot vacuum.”

Perhaps Sheri Moon Zombie’s AI Criticism Isn’t That Deep, but at Least It’s Kinda Fun

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Is this single as plain as it seems? Maybe it literally is that simple. Perhaps Sheri Moon Zombie just has an older Roomba that doesn’t have AI capabilities. But could it also be a subtle dig at a common yet hypocritical hot take?

How many times have we heard that argument? “It’s only generative AI that’s bad, everything else is fine”, or “Yeah, AI sucks, except for this one thing that I use it for”. Even the stomach-churning “I use AI responsibly, though, so you can’t really get mad at me”. And yes, the oh-so-simple “I’d be lost without my robot vacuum”.

Whatever the case may be, “I Love My Robot” is a fun, spunky little debut that doesn’t have to be that serious. It may not have much bite as an anti-AI anthem, but not everything has to.

“I Love My Robot” will serve as the A-side to a limited edition 12″ picture disc. Rob Zombie’s previous single, “Sir Lord Acid Wolfman”, will serve as the B-side. Released in February, it was featured on Zombie’s latest album, The Great Satan. The split single, limited to 600 copies, is available for pre-order now with an October 30, 2026, release date.

Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage