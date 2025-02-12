Could We Get Paid ‘Sex Days’ Soon? Taking Time Off for Sex ‘Boosts Productivity.’

Paid time off from work is a thing of beauty. It’s what keeps many of us sane. The thought of having a day off from work and still getting paid is something we can all get behind.

Speaking of which, how about getting paid to, well, get behind someone? A study by ZipHealth found that 3 out of 5 employees surveyed are in favor of “sex days.”

Videos by VICE

If you don’t know what a “sex day” is, don’t worry. It’s not common knowledge yet, though this study is hoping to make it become a thing in the workplace. ZipHealth explains that this form of PTO is time away from work to explore intimacy, health, and other personal-related needs.

The intention behind it is to create more productive and loyal workers, I suppose with the belief that a person that’s satisfied at home will carry that energy into the office? It makes sense if you throw away your high school humor and realize that some of the most common reasons for struggling marriages are people not connecting at home, be it sexually or emotionally.

I’m not sure marketing it as “sex days” is the right way considering what that implies, but the idea behind it is thought-provoking. It sure beats taking that sexual frustration into the workspace and sleeping with a coworker, right?

Could Paid ‘Sex Days’ in the Workforce Ever Be a Thing?

There were 800 people surveyed in the ZipHealth study. Half of the respondents took part in a “sex day” and reported that they saw increased production the next day. Nearly half also said that this offering would reduce the stigma around sexual health.

That’s important to note because these “sex days” don’t necessarily have to just be about going to Pound Town. Getting health checkups and STD screenings, for example, would also fall into the category.

While the majority of this group supported the idea, this has a long way to go before it ever becomes a thing, if ever. That’s because 4 out of 5 said they would not feel comfortable asking for time off for a “sex day.” Likewise, of the 200 managers in the focus group, only 15% said they would consider implementing the concept.

There did seem to be some back-and-forth among the group, though, as 2 in 5 managers felt offering these perks would strengthen its workforce. Acceptance is always the first step, however, and “sex days” at least received overwhelming support.

For what it’s worth, ZipHealth disclosed that 81% of respondents were either Gen X or Millenials (ages 28-60).