Could Your Favorite Pair of Undies Be Wrecking Your Sperm? Here’s What the Science Says.

The debate has raged for decades. When it comes to male fertility, which is the worst — tighty-whities or boxers? Which will leave your testicles barren, and which will ensure that you become a modern-day seed spreader like you’re Genghis Khan?

To settle it once and for all, a team of researchers in China published their findings in the Asian Journal of Andrology and studied roughly 27,000 men who wore either loose or tight underwear.

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The study compared 21,221 fans of loose-fitting underwear against 5,615 fans of tight Y-front underwear, thongs, and boxer briefs. They found that squeezing your balls together in the Y front/thong/boxer brief category was a surefire way to lower your sperm count.

Tight underwear wearers had an 18 percent higher chance of lower semen volume, 12 to 13 percent higher odds of fewer swimming sperm, and 48 percent higher odds of malformed sperm, and a 108 percent spike in sperm with damaged DNA. Not good, obviously.

Your Underwear Could Be Wrecking Your Sperm, According to a Massive New Study

To make matters worse, tight underwear wearers also had higher rates of erectile dysfunction (62.7 percent versus 57.8 percent) and had higher rates of premature ejaculation (30.8 percent versus 23.2 percent).

Those not huggers are, according to science, really doing a number on your sperm, and seemingly everything else.

The researchers explained that this is all a matter of simple thermal mechanics. Testicles are dangling outside your body because sperm maturation requires temperatures about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius cooler than your core. Tight underwear restricts airflow and traps heat, raising scrotal temperatures by about 1 degree Celsius.

It’s that extra little bit of heat that’s cooking your balls, damaging sperm development, damaging DNA integrity, and potentially suppressing hormone production.

No study is perfect; they all have blind spots. This one’s was that it focused exclusively on men already seeking fertility evaluations. These numbers don’t automatically apply to every guy under the sun whose testicles are possibly getting cooked out there. No guarantee swapping the tighty-whities for boxers is going to suddenly revive your ailing semen.

But if you want to be extra cautious and take every potentially sperm reinvigorating measure you can, it probably couldn’t hurt to free-ball a bit.