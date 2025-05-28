Counter-Strike 1.6 Is Getting an Unofficial VR Port by Team Beef, Will Run Natively on Quest and Pico Headsets

I’ve always wanted to be fully immersed in cs_assault. No, maybe de_aztec. Yeah, definitely Aztec. Pretty soon, that’s gonna be a reality! Team Beef, a group of lads known for porting various boomer shooters to VR headsets, is setting its sights on Counter-Strike 1.6. While there’s no set release date just yet, a new trailer notes that it’s coming soon.

‘Counter-Strike’ in VR? Now that’s a clutch.

The minds behind Team Beef are no strangers to VR conversions, and the crew has already released many of my favorite FPS games in VR format. All of the classic DOOM games, Quake 1-4, Duke Nukem 3D, Hexen, and much more. Admittedly, I’m just now learning about this VR catalogue at my disposal, and.. Well, I’ve got a huge backlog of VR nostalgia on my plate now.

As with many of Team Beef’s VR conversions, CS-VR will run natively on Quest and Pico headsets. You won’t have to rely on streaming their games from your PC to your headset with, for example, Steam VR software. Instead, you can use third-party applications like SideQuest to side-load your games and their VR ports accordingly.

Which means, as is also the case with Team Beef’s VR ports, you’ll need to own Counter-Strike 1.6 to be able to play its VR port. But, really, who doesn’t already own CS 1.6?

Team Beef regularly grants early access to in-development builds of their upcoming games via their Patreon page. For $6.50 per month, you can be the first to experience CS-VR before it’s released to the public.

While the announcement trailer only shows a few short clips of gameplay on de_train, Team Beef has also released a multiplayer test video. Showcasing the highly popular Dust 2, the video features plenty of action you’d typically see in a Counter-Strike match. Reloading appears to be performed by a button press rather than re-enacting real-life motions like in other CS-like titles, like Pavlov. Similarly, buying weapons and gear seems to bring up the native shop windows you’d see on the PC client. No new and fancy UI elements in this port, yet, but there’s always a chance for that to change.

‘CS-VR’ is coming soon

Personally, I’m excited to give CS-VR a try, if only to relive a bit of teenage nostalgia through some of my favorite Counter-Strike maps. If this is a fully functional conversion, and CS-VR is able to operate in custom servers too? It’s over. Imagine Warcraft 3 Mod servers on de_iceworld in VR? Or better yet, Surf maps in VR? Oh yeah, I’m in.

You can follow CS-VR‘s progress on Team Beef’s official X(Twitter) account and through Dr. Beef’s SideQuest profile page.