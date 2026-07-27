Country Music Darling Ella Langley Has Announced New Business Venture, and It Sounds Pretty Sweet

Ella Langley is country music’s breakthrough sensation in 2026, penning multiple hits from her Dandelion album. Her massively successful hit “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s second single, “Be Her”, peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. Her duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart.

It has been announced that the country star now has her own energy drink. Langley has collaborated with BUM Energy to launch Peaches & Honey, her own signature flavor. As Langley is an Alabama native, it’s a Southern-style blend pairing juicy peach with smooth honey. The energy drink can features a distinct orange floral design. BUM Energy by RAW Nutrition is a generally healthier alternative to competitors. Langley’s drink contains zero sugar, only 10 calories per can, and 125 mg of caffeine.

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This isn’t Langley’s first time partnering with a brand. In February, she debuted as the face of American Eagle’s spring campaign called “Denim Darling.” Her featured styles include low-rise kick-boot jeans and classic western-inspired staple jeans. Additionally, Langley was featured in ads for American Eagle’s summer campaign, wearing daisy dukes and low-rise denim. She rolled out her new summer campaign alongside actress Sydney Sweeney.

‘CHoosin’ texas’ spends landmark 15 weeks at no. 1

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For the week of July 25, Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Billboard reported this landmark achievement, surpassing “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey in 2005 and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston in 1992-1993 for “most weeks at No. 1 ever among non-holiday titles by women with no co-billed acts.” Billboard also stated, “Considering the seasonal qualifier, ‘Choosin’ Texas’ trails only Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ for longest running Hot 100 command among songs by only women.”

On Langley’s Instagram story, she posted a mind-blown emoji stating, “15 weeks. This is insane!!”

Langley previously reported to Billboard in April, “Every day I wake up, it’s like something more insane has happened.” Today was another one of those days.

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