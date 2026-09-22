Country Star Beats Christmas Queen for No. 1 Billboard Record, but Who Knows What Will Happen Come December

2026 has truly been “the year” for country star Ella Langley. Since November 2025, Langley’s career has been peaking and has now become record-breaking. For the week of September 26, “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 23 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. With this, Ella Langley breaks the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. To do this, she had to go up against Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”, which returns to the Hot 100 each holiday season. Since 2019, “All I Want For Christmas” has held the record for most weeks spent at No. 1.

Four weeks ago, “Choosin’ Texas” surpassed “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, both of which spent 19 weeks at No. 1. These two songs held the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 for non-holiday songs.

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As the holiday season nears, we can begin to question how long “Choosin’ Texas” can remain at No. 1. Each December since 2019, “All I Want For Christmas” has returned to No. 1, tacking onto the number of weeks spent there. The holiday anthem is guaranteed to return to No. 1 this year, as it has for the last 7 years. Langley must hold out at No. 1 to hold the title throughout the rest of the year and into 2027.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ Is Nearly A Year Old

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Ella Langley’s historic run began on February 9, 2026, when “Choosin’ Texas” reached No. 1 for its first week. As of September 22, 2026, the song has spent 23 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, nearly a year after its initial release. The lead single from Ella Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion, was released on October 17, 2025. In less than a month, the single will be a year old. Nearly one year later, the song tops both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Country Airplay chart.

“Choosin’ Texas” isn’t Langley’s only hit off her sophomore album. Her follow-up single, “Be Her”, released on March 23, 2026, peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100. It would’ve been a No. 1 if “Choosin’ Texas” hadn’t been in the top position. It did, however, peak at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, where it held the spot for four weeks.

Released on April 10, 2026, Dandelion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s Langley’s first No. 1 album, with “Choosin’ Texas” being her first No. 1 hit. She’s currently on The Dandelion Tour, selling out arenas across the US throughout September and October. Langley recently added 21 new dates to the tour, including a performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater and two sold-out nights at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

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