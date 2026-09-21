Country Superstar Makes Surprise Move Into Rock With Help From Axl Rose

Carrie Underwood recently made waves by performing a live cover of Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” in concert. Now, she’s reportedly making an even bigger surprise move by tapping Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose to help her with a new rock music project.

On Sept. 20, 2026, Underwood shared photos from a Guns N’ Roses show she attended and appeared at with the band. “Yet another amazing show from Guns N’ Roses …this time in Atlanta at Truist Park!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Thanks, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash… and the whole crew for having us and for letting me try and keep up on stage! You are always so kind! Love you all forever!”

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Notably, this is not the first time Underwood has performed with the Guns N’ Roses fellas. She did so for the first time during her 2022 Stagecoach Fest set when she brought Rose out to sing with her. Over the years, she’s joined them on stage during various tour and festival sets.

Carrie Underwood might be plotting a rock album, and Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose may be helping

Now, according to TMZ, Carrie Underwood’s new appearance at the Atlanta, Georgia GN’R show was not random. The outlet reported that Underwood has enlisted Axl Rose to help her put together some kind of rock project. Whether it will be a full record or just one or two songs is yet to be seen.

This is not the first time the notion of Underwood making a rock album has been discussed. She previously told Audacy that making one was never out of the question.

“You never really know with me. I never say never about anything,” she said. “I feel like certain influences work their way into different songs and different moments, even if they’re not songs that I record.”

Carrie Underwood grew up listening to rock and metal music

The American Idol winner went on to say she grew up listening to lots of different music. However, rock specifically struck a chord with her.

“I grew up listening to everything,” she said. The singer added, “I do have an affinity for rock music and metal, and I just love the energy more than anything. I love going to rock concerts because it feels like freedom to me.”

Photo courtesy of The Oriel Co.