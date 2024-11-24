Couple Accused of Stealing $1 Million in Lululemon Products During Nationwide Theft Scheme

Lululemon‘s leggings may cost a pretty penny, but it takes a lot of them to add up to $1 million. A Connecticut couple is being accused of spearheading a nationwide Lululemon theft scheme, amid which they nabbed nearly $1 million in products, multiple outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Jadion Richards and Akwele Lawes-Richards were arrested at a Minnesota Lululemon store and charged with organized retail theft. The day prior, the duo, along with an unidentified man, allegedly stole nearly $5,000 in product from another Lululemon store.

Videos by VICE

After their arrest, investigators discovered $50,000 of Lululemon products in the couple’s Minnesota hotel room.

A Lululemon investigator claimed that the couple was part of an organized crime group that had been operational since September. The group, which USA Today reported operated in Utah, Colorado, New York, and Connecticut, is alleged to have cost the company $1 million. The outlet reported that the couple has denied their involvement in the scheme.

Both Richards and Lawes-Richards have been released on bail, NBC News reported. Their next court date is scheduled for Dec. 16.

How the Scheme Worked

The couple allegedly had a go-to method for their scheme. Richards would buy small items from the store, the investigator claimed. He and Lawes-Richards then allegedly removed a security sensor from a product in the store and attached it to the items Richards had purchased.

Next, with products hidden under her clothes, Lawes-Richards would walk out of the store with another person, per the investigator. Richards would allegedly follow behind the pair, and the security sensor he’d placed on the small items would beep.

When approached by staff, Richards would present the items he’d purchased, the investigator claimed. The complaint claimed that the duo would take the stolen items to another store and exchange them without a receipt.

“This outcome continues to underscore our ongoing collaboration with law enforcement and our investments in advanced technology, team training and investigative capabilities to combat retail crime and hold offenders accountable,” Tristen Shields, Lululemon’s vice president of asset protection, told NBC News. “We remain dedicated to continuing these efforts to address and prevent this industry-wide issue.”





