Couple Allegedly Attempted To Sell Their Baby for Beer and Money

An Arkansas couple allegedly went to extreme lengths for a six pack of beer. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Shalene Ehlers and Darien Urban allegedly tried to sell their two-month-old baby for six beers and a $1,000 cashier’s check.

According to the affidavit, the Benton County’s Sheriff’s Office first became aware of the situation on Sept. 21. At the time, a person from the manager’s office at the Hideaway Camp Ground claimed that the couple wrote them a letter giving them custody of the child.

When officers arrived to the scene the parents were not present, and the child was transported to the hospital. Officers discovered the letter, which allegedly read, “I Darien Urban Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to [person’s name] of our baby boy… for $1,000 on 9/21/2024.”

The letter allegedly included a disclaimer that read, “After signing this there will be no changing y’all two’s minds and to never contact again.”

Officers received video that allegedly shows the couple signing the letter. The couple had yet to receive the cashier’s check. They told officers that they had plans to receive the funds the following week and “legalize” the sale.

One witness claimed to police that the baby had a full diaper, smelled of ammonia and fecal matter, and had a rash and blisters. Ehlers allegedly told another witness that “it was not working having three dogs and a baby.”

The couple, both of whom are being represented by public defenders, have been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and attempting to commit consideration for relinquishing minor for adoption. Ehlers remains in jail on $30,000 bond, while Urban was released after posting bail, according to online records.