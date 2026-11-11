‘Couple Burnout’ Is Real, and It Could Explain Why Your Relationship Feels So Draining

Today, it seems everyone is experiencing burnout of some sort: social burnout, when you’re too overwhelmed to keep up with your friends, family, or community; career burnout, when you’re overworked, depleted, and uninspired; and even couple burnout, which we’ll cover in this article.

Burnout of any sort is a clear indication that you’re pushing yourself too hard or are unfulfilled in some way. This extreme exhaustion can be crippling, especially in a relationship.

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What Is Couple Burnout?

While the term might be trendy, couple burnout is and has been a common experience for many couples.

“Couple burnout is a feeling of being exhausted and having low energy when it comes to your relationship,” says Laurie Groh, MS, LPC, SAS, licensed professional counselor and the owner of Shoreside Therapies. “It’s similar to workplace burnout. You might feel a sense of dread about interacting with your partner, or you might just not have the energy to do the things a relationship requires: communicating, spending time together, listening, and supporting each other.”

When your relationship becomes a top stressor in your life, you’re bound to feel disoriented, stressed, and drained, which can weigh heavily on the connection itself.

“It might feel like you don’t have the time, space, or capacity for the relationship,” Groh says. “You might still very much love your partner but also feel drained by the relationship and not want to put effort into building it. It can look like neglecting the relationship, fighting about little things, feeling annoyed, or wanting distance.”

Why Does Couple Burnout Occur?

Like with other forms of burnout, couple burnout occurs when one or both individuals in a romantic relationship feel exhausted and overwhelmed by its demands. Typically, they feel as though they’re giving more than they’re receiving.

“This occurs quite frequently, especially in couples with kids,” says Groh. “It’s a common complaint among couples I see, where one or both partners honestly feel like they don’t want to put the time and energy into going on a date, having sex, or even working on the relationship.”

“Usually, it has a lot to do with the overall load of responsibility that one or both partners are feeling,” Groh continues. “This can be especially challenging for newer parents because both people tend to feel worn out and drained. Each can become more focused on their own issues than on each other’s.

Unfortunately, the resentment that often builds during this time can contribute to the burnout and, ultimately, the emotional distance between both partners, Groh shares.

“You can get into a cycle where you’re exhausted, so you’re short with your partner or get annoyed easily,” she explains. “You might snap at each other, which doesn’t make either of you feel like being close or doing something together.”

How to Work Through Couple Burnout

Healing from burnout is no easy feat and requires intentional rest and recovery. When the burnout is a result of a misaligned or overwhelming relationship, it typically asks both parties to communicate and work through the issues together.

“Couples can work on this burnout by starting with a conversation,” Groh says. “Share that you’re tired and that you miss the relationship. You can also say that you don’t have the energy to put into it the way you wish you did.”

Open communication and vulnerable honesty will (hopefully) help you reach a compromise. That way, neither person feels they’re giving more or receiving less. However, try not to attack or point fingers at them; rather, focus on how you’re feeling and what you need from your partner.

“The Gottmans talk about a stress-reducing conversation, and I’ve seen this work really well for partners,” Groh says. “You talk about something stressful or upsetting that happened outside the relationship, and your partner validates and supports you. Then you switch so the other person gets a turn.”