Couple Caught Having Sex on Top of Grave in Historic Cemetery

A Florida couple got busy in an unexpected place. On March 26, Joseph Luke Brown and Stephanie Kay Wegman were caught by cops having sex in a cemetery, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

In the report, Trooper W. Kelly stated that, when he arrived at Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery, he saw a white Nissan with the windows down and no one inside.

When Kelly began looking around the area, he saw a man and woman “engaged in sexual activity.” The pair were getting busy “on top of unknown grave #43,” the report said.

Kelly proceeded to ask the pair for identification since the cemetery was locked and closed at the time.

“The male and female went to the white vehicle to obtain clothing, place a blanket back, and the female obtained her ID,” Kelly wrote.

After the woman was identified as Wegman, officers learned that the car was registered to her and her husband, Anthony Johnson. Johnson, it should be noted, is not the man with whom Wegman was engaged in sexual activity at the cemetery.

Officers Find Drugs in Woman’s Car

As that was happening, another officer arrived with a K9. The pup searched the car and alerted, the report stated.

Officers proceeded to conduct a probable cause search. During that search, they discovered “a loose crystal substance” that was later found to contain methamphetamine. They also found two prescription bottles that did not have labels. Those bottles were later found to contain Alprazolam and Oxycodone, according to the report.

Wegman was arrested, while Brown was transported to a hospital for a preexisting injury to his leg. The report stated that officers plan to seek a warrant for Brown.

The county-owned cemetery where the duo got frisky contains a total of 44 burials, dating from between circa 1849 and 1925. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.