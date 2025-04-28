couple-gets-married-in-cannibal-corpse-mosh-pit

Trading in wedding bells for blast beats, a heavy metal couple opted to forgo church nuptials and got married in the middle of a mosh pit during a Cannibal Corpse show.

On April 22, the legendary death metal band was playing a show at the Stage AE venue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While they performed their song “Unleashing The Bloodthirsty,” rather than a circle pit raging in the crowd, Erica and Christopher Curtis said their I Do’s.

Videos by VICE

“Well, we did it! Last night during the[Cannibal Corpse] show in Pittsburgh we said our “I dos” in the mosh pit,” Erica wrote in a subsequent Facebook post, which you can see below.

“A huge thank you to everyone knowingly and unknowingly helping to make this happen! There is no community more united than the metal community!! The amount of support and love was amazing!”

Loudwire noted that, in his speech, the wedding officiant referenced Cannibal Corpse’s song “about blood, wretched souls and eating the heart,” referring to the Curtis’ as “two dark beautiful hearts.” He went on to say: “All the pain in this world won’t stop us now / For we have each other / All the hate in this world can’t tear us apart / This love between Erica and Chris is forever.”

Not only did the couple’s vows acknowledge the love of metal music, they also paid tribute to their joint fondness for horror films: “Do you [name] take [partner’s name] to be your partner in metal, horror, trust honor and love? And do [you] promise to stick through the thick and thin, and endure any shitty cinematic remakes that Blumhouse may create as long as you both shall live and mosh?”

Cannibal Corpse In Concert

While they’re no longer on tour at this time, Cannibal Corpse does have a few shows coming up, so if you feel the need to get hitched in one of their mosh pits this year, these are your only upcoming options, for now:

Fri, MAY 9

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

Columbus, OH



Thu, SEP 18

Louder Than Life 2025

Louisville, KY



Sat, SEP 20

Palladium

Worcester, MA

Click here for more info and tickets.