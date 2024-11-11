Couple Renovating Home Finds Over 100 Stuffed Animals in the Walls

Connor Nijsse and his wife Brianne Hinkkuri of Vancouver Island, Canada, were renovating their garage when they made a disturbing discovery. They were expecting to find nothing but old insulation when they were removing drywall. Instead, they found dozens of stuffed animals packed inside the walls. I guess in a sense it was insulation… just in a more nontraditional way.

It should be noted that all of this is because the couple shared the video of their discovery on TikTok. So keep in mind that all of this could be a complete load of horseshit. One of those “look at this wacky thing that happened to me!” kind of videos that, after it’s revealed that it’s all a hoax, seems abundantly obvious in retrospect but in the moment, you wanted to believe.

So, for now, let’s assume this nice Canadian couple isn’t full of shit, and let’s believe they didn’t plant these stuffed animals inside of their own walls for the clout.

Now, on to the feel-good story…

The video shows them peeling back the wall to reveal a colorful menagerie of stuffed animals — including stuffed lions, penguins, dolphins, and teddy bears. The couple discovered 115 stuffed animals in total.

They claim to not know who the previous owners were and have no way of contacting them to get some kind of explanation about why the walls are filled with bags of seemingly well-maintained stuffed animals. In fact, they’re all so well maintained that, after a little bit of additional sprucing up, the two started giving away some of them.

One TikTok user named Angela McNellan noticed a stuffed yellow duck within the collection. She used to have one exactly like it as a kid but her mom made her throw it away because it became worn and tattered. “I was devastated as a kid,” she said. “And I’ve always been searching for it.”

So, Angela contacted the couple. Conner wound up sending her the duck along with another stuffed animal for Angel’s own kids. Now the couple is shipping off the stuffed animals to anyone who wants them, mostly to strangers in the US and the UK.