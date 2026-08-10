Couples Are Trying the 72-Hour Rule to Fix Their Sex Lives

The 72-hour rule is the internet’s latest answer to the question of why couples stop having sex. The concept is simple. Aim to be intimate, whether that’s sex or another form of physical connection, every three days. On social media, it’s getting exactly the reaction you’d expect. Half the comments say it sounds clinical and exhausting. The rest are into it.

This isn’t a new idea. VICE covered the case for scheduling sex earlier this year, and the research behind it is fairly damning. The Knot’s 2024 Relationship and Intimacy Study found only 2% of couples actually schedule sex, while 24% say they’re dissatisfied with their sex lives. The 72-hour rule is the same argument with a catchier name—sex doesn’t maintain itself, so at some point you have to decide it’s worth protecting.

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Leigh Norén, a sex therapist and coach, told Stylist that structured intimacy can work. “Intimacy, whether physical, emotional or sexual, can often fall by the wayside in long-term relationships,” she said. “While Hollywood has us believe that if we’re with the right person, we don’t need to work at it to keep it alive, we absolutely do.” For couples who respond well to routine, the 72-hour rule is like a regular checkpoint rather than a deadline.

Not everyone is convinced. Mariàn Martínez, a sex and relationships coach at Smile Makers Collection, told Stylist she thinks the rule is targeting the wrong thing. “Most don’t stop having sex because they forgot to put it in the diary,” she said. “They stop because they’re exhausted, resentful, disconnected, carrying unequal mental loads or because desire has become another thing to produce.” Putting a timer on sex won’t fix any of that. For couples in that position, a 72-hour deadline is just another thing to fail at.

This New Relationship Rule Says Couples Should Be Intimate Every 3 Days

A 2024 study out of New Zealand found that women who have sex at least once a week report the highest relationship satisfaction—suggesting frequency and satisfaction are connected, up to a point. The 72-hour rule sits somewhere in that range for most couples. Whether it works depends on whether both people are actually committed to it, instead of one person adding it to the list of things the other hasn’t done yet.

The number is almost beside the point. What the 72-hour rule actually does, when it works, is move sex from the category of things that might happen into the category of things both people have decided to do. Three days or once a week—the interval doesn’t matter as much as the agreement behind it. The rule won’t fix a relationship that has bigger problems. But for couples who’ve just let things slide, it’s a place to start.