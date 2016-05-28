Watch Courtney Barnett Cover The Grateful Dead’s “New Speedway Boogie” on ‘The Tonight Show’

This past week, Courtney Barnett has become somewhat of a bonafide television star. Last weekend she appeared on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, playing two of her most poignant songs “Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party” and “Pedestrian At Best.” This week, she showed up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver her cover of The Grateful Dead’s “New Speedway Boogie” off of The National’s recent cover record Day Of The Dead. She succeeds in making the song her own for the performance, making the song a much watch.