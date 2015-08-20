Watch Courtney Barnett’s New Video for “Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party”

We know you’re probably constructing your “Best Albums of 2015” list already. You care a lot about how people perceive your taste, and you need to appear as though you’re sophisticated but still know how to have fun. Fronting or not, you’re probably going to have Courtney Barnett’s record Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit pretty high on that list because it’s a great fucking record. Today she released her video for “Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party,” featuring her and the band playing on a busy street in front of a group of onlookers in London.

Watch the video below, and read about her art right here.