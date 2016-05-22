Watch Courtney Barnett’s Killer ‘SNL’ Season Ending Performance

We’ve known for a while now that Melbourne, Australia singer Courtney Barnett is a pretty incredible performer. Her debut record last year Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit immediately established her as an artist worth watching due to its incredible song structures and relatable lyrics. Last night on Saturday Night Live’s season 41 closer, she ended the season in the best way possible with two of her tracks. It lead off with her single “Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party” and it went into “Pedestrian At Best.” In a year with wild and theatrical performances from the likes of Kanye West and Drake, Barnett came through with a toned down show, featuring just her and a back up band. Who needs lights when you have proper songwriting chops?