Courtney Love Nervously Warned People About Harvey Weinstein in 2005

If you’re still in any doubt as to how Harvey Weinstein’s reported sexual abuse remained a hushed, wink-and-nudge secret in Hollywood for so many years, this video of Courtney Love nervously warning people about the producer’s conduct way back in 2005 might help. The short clip, which started circulating yesterday after TMZ dredged it up, has has Love being interviewed by comedian Natasha Leggero on a red carpet.

“Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood?” Leggero asks Love.



“Ummm… I’ll get libeled if I say it,” Love responds, hesitating. Then she lets it spool out in one quick breath: “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.” Then Love walks off.

That extremely short clip, which doesn’t constitute an accusation so much as an insinuation, apparently hurt Love’s own acting career. Responding to the TMZ story yesterday, Love tweeted that she was “eternally banned” by the gargantuan Hollywood agency CAA as a result of her response.

