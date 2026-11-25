Courtney Love rallied support on social media for Tracy Marander, former girlfriend of Kurt Cobain, as she announced her decision to suspend cancer treatment. Marander took the original photo that became the album cover for Nirvana’s 1989 debut Bleach, and Love praised her as the “unsung hero” of the band’s success.

“In the early years, [Tracy] gave Kurt a home and all the space in the world to make music. She believed in him before he believed in himself,” Love wrote in her Instagram post. “She’s a lovely, dignified woman.”

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Love continued, “Tracy has been living with cancer for four years and is now entering hospice care.” She added, “The medical bills have piled up. The American medical system is broken. Give what you can.”

Marander’s husband launched a GoFundMe campaign in November 2026 to help pay the costs of treatment and hospice care. The initial $75,000 goal was met, and as of November 25 total donations have reached $99,200.

Tracy Marander’s husband, Matt Estrada, posted updates to the GoFundMe campaign thanking everyone who donated. “Recent posts by some high profile folks have seemingly boosted this fund immensely, and we are indeed grateful,” he wrote. “But more to the point, each donation ‘great and small’ is truly as meaningful as the other.”

The update mentioned the “touching and uplifting” outpouring of support for Marander from family, friends, their local Tacoma, Washington community, and “fans of Nirvana worldwide who value her cool little place in rock history”.

Courtney Love’s post included the Bleach album cover featuring Marander’s photograph. She also included a black and white photo booth image of Marander and Kurt Cobain during their relationship.

After the post gained attention, some commenters demanded Love donate a large sum to the fundraiser. But Estrada left a dignified reply that put those comments in their place. He defended Love and the former members of Nirvana from those who felt they should pay Marander’s medical bills.

“It’s not her responsibility … Technically, it’s ours,” Estrada wrote. “[Tracy] didn’t want to saddle us with these bills after she’s gone. So, if people want to chip in that’s fine.”

He continued, “It’s nobody’s responsibility; not Courtney’s, not Dave [Grohl]’s, not Krist [Novoselic]’s, certainly not Frances [Bean Cobain]’s (as I have unbelievably seen as well), and not even yours. But if you chip in, we appreciate it.”

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images