Courtney Love Really Likes Geese But Compares Their Fanbase to ’13-Year-Old Swifties’

Courtney Love is a big Geese fan. Their fanbase, on the other hand? Not so much.

In February, the alternative icon shared an Instagram post saying she was “Geese-curious” but not fully sold yet. “Do you feel like their team might be, like, elder millennial Brooklyn people? Like, very Girls-y? But who cares,” she said, per Stereogum. “You can’t fake the way he’s singing. I’m trying to get it, and I do, kinda.”

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Fast forward one month, and Love is now “back with a Geese update,” confessing, “My Geese-curious has turned into Geese-blossoming appreciation. I’m fully liking it…”

“They’re kind of Daniel Johnston meets Rolling Stones-adjacent,” Love continued. “Their singer, Cameron, sounds like a 600-year-old man. I mean that in the best way. And he’s a f***ing seriously good lyricist.”

However, the one insurmountable dynamic of the band, for her, is their fans. “The Geese trolls are like another kettle of fish,” Love quipped. “I feel like it’s 1990 and I’m trying to impress Sonic Youth again, which is great. I don’t know.”

“I’m like a cool old lady who likes a band. Get off my back,” she added. “It’s like 13-year-old Swifties coming for me. I mean, it’s hilarious.” She concluded by promising more Geese updates in the future. Stay tuned.

Courtney Love joked that the “Geese team” asked her to stop doing “hot takes”

Here’s the thing… I can speak to what Courtney Love has been dealing with regarding Geese’s fans. Maybe they have been rude to her. Love tends to, in my opinion, get a lot of friction just because of who she is. I can see that some people might just latch onto something she says and blow it out of proportion. But, I don’t actually know.

What I will say is, as an Elder Millennial, I think we’re catching strays here. I enjoy Geese. But that said, I feel like the makeup of their fanbase leans way more towards young Millennials and Gen-Z than Elder Millennials. We already have 2000s emo music, and The National and Arcade Fire. Geese is more of a nice addition to our musical journey at this point.

I do agree that older millennials paved the way for modern online trolling. But, in this case, I don’t believe it’s 40-year-olds giving Courtney Love s*** on social media over her exploration of Geese.