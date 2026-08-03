Courtney Love Reportedly Made a ‘Totally Absurd’ Request to Police After Nirvana Frontman’s Suicide

Kurt Cobain’s suicide remains one of the most tragic moments in rock music. Now, it’s reported that his widow, Courtney Love, made a “totally absurd” request of police following the grunge icon’s death.

The New York Post reports that Love’s lawyer Bryan Coluccio previously petitioned the Seattle police department. His request was for all files about Cobain’s death investigation. “This letter is to request that the complete investigation file of the Seattle Police Department pertaining to Mr. Cobain’s death be delivered to me, with no further records or copies to remain with the Department,” Coluccio wrote.

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The legal petition was reportedly unearthed by researchers from the ‘Who Killed Kurt?’ investigative group

“I confirm on behalf of Mr. Cobain’s estate and Ms. Love-Cobain that they are satisfied that the Seattle Police Department performed a complete and thorough investigation into Mr. Cobain’s death,” Coluccio added. “Our clients agree with and accept, without any reservation, the Department’s final determination that Mr. Cobain’s death was a suicide. The matter can be closed.”

Coluccio argued that Love was seeking the files because “several persons” sought to make financial gain off of the “sale and distribution of material pertaining to Mr. Cobain’s death.” Ultimately, the Seattle P.D. did not hand over the documents.

Noe, retired Seattle police Capt. Neil Low, who was once involved with the case, is speaking out about Love’s request. “Attorney Bryan Collucio’s request that the SPD give his client all of the police records related to the Cobain investigation is totally absurd,” Low told .

“As an ‘officer of the court,’ you would expect Mr. Collucio to know that police agencies are required to document all of their official business and correspondence as a matter of public record,” he added. “How could there be public record compliance if the police gave everything to this attorney and his law firm? Where would the accountability be?”

Michelle Wilkins, a leading researcher from the “Who Killed Kurt?” investigation, also commented on the letter. “Every cold case lives or dies on the evidence that’s preserved,” Wilkins offered. “When lawyers are demanding investigative materials be removed from police custody, it doesn’t protect the pursuit of truth. It makes future scrutiny far more difficult.”

The NYP claims to have reached out to reps for Courtney Love and the Seattle Police Department. However, at the time of this writing, they had not received a response.

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