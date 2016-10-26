Courts’ New Video Will Make You Forget That in 2 Days We Plunge into Darkness

This article originally appeared on Noisey France.

In two days, for reasons that seem a little more obscure and a little less logical every year, we will change our clocks to Winter Time™. It’s a simple concept with a very specific goal: to plunge you into darkness at 5pm and foster your will to expire or move to another country. Fortunately, this excellent music video from Courts will make you forget about your impending misery right away!

Courts are a bunch of nebulous Londoners who are not quite dance, not quite rap, and not really indie. Their new track is called “Feel My Love” and it appears on the eighteenth chapter of a Kitsuné Maison compilation (which comes out on November 18 and also features Parcels, among loads of others). It’s one of those songs that will make you want to dance at any hour, which is a pick me up you can rely on throughout winter as you wait for happiness to emerge in tandem with the sun.