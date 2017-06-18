Cover This Vegan Beet Burger In Chipotle Mayo and Truffle Cashew Cheese

What’s a vegan’s favorite food? Sauce.

That ‘joke’ comes straight from the mouth of Chandra Gilbert, executive chef of LA’s meatless Mexican restaurant, Gracias Madre.

Videos by VICE

But c’mon, it’s also kinda true, because let’s face it: most delicious vegan cuisine out there is either deep fried or covered in enough condiments to mask the flavor of whatever is standing in for the meat that’s supposed to be playing the star of the show.



Well, Gilbert’s beet-based veggie burgers happen to be covered in plenty of goodies, like chipotle mayo, vegan cheese—made of cashews, beer, and black truffles—as well as lettuce, tomato, and pickled veggies.

But unlike most vegan burgers, which have the consistency of either mulch or cardboard, the ‘meat’ itself—a mixture of beets, beans, mushrooms, and pumpkin seeds, among other things— is earthy as hell and damn delicious.



RECIPE: Vegan Beet Burgers

Plus, as Chandra points out, “It looks like rare hamburger, which is fun for vegans. It tricks people into thinking it’s closer to the real thing.”

Ignorance is bliss, but self-denial is a pretty close second.