This Online Museum Curates Quarantine Art From Around the World

While many industries came to a halt when lockdowns started all over the world, artists never stopped creating. Now, an Instagram account is collecting these works and creating an online gallery of curated quarantine art.

Emma Calvo, Irene Llorca, and José Guerrero, three friends from Barcelona, Spain, founded the COVID Art Museum, a creative outlet for their pent-up artistic frustrations during the pandemic. The trio came up with the idea when Spain implemented mandatory quarantine on March 14, after the coronavirus spread to 50 provinces.

“Lots of our friends use art as a way to escape boredom in quarantine,” Irene told VICE. “And now an increasing number of people are channeling their restless feelings to their art. We thought of curating those artworks in a museum.”

The museum now receives over 500 submissions daily from over 50 countries, ranging from photos, paintings, and videos by amateurs and professionals. You can submit your artwork here.

Below, are some of the featured works.

