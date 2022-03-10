The ‘It Bag’ of Spring Is… a Vaccine Card Holder

HOOPLA! We’re vaccinated! [Licks gold star; places on own forehead.] It’s been months since we went through the rigamarole of booking, recovering, and posting the obligatory COVID-19 vaccination card story on Instagram to make it all real, and hopefully encourage our peers to do the damn thing, too. So… what now? We’ve been storing our vax cards in That One, Safe Catch-All on the High Shelf for the time being, and doing our best to keep them safe from errant coffee spillage and joint ash. We keep them unlaminated, because we might be getting them stamped for future booster shots. (FWIW, all your lingering vaccine questions are answered here.)

That being said, now that our vaccine cards are the golden ticket for finally resuming bar-surfing, indoor dining, and international travel, we have to keep them even safer, both at home and on-the-go. But what about your motley crew of scatterbrained acquaintances? How will your friend who’s always losing stuff, your friend who just returned to clubbin’ life, and your jetsetter bud all keep their magical VIP vaccine passes safe and sound? Well, easily: They’ll just use the dope vaccine card holder you’ll be gifting them this spring.

The Etsy crafters are on it (duh). But so many other designers and retailers have been busy whipping up vaccine card holders and holsters for the best piece of four-by-three-inch paper we’ve ever received. You heard it here first (or not, whatever), but in about a month’s time we will be seeing a sea of vaccinated cuties at the bar with wavy check holders for their vax cards. And if we do not see miniature Dior saddle bags for our jab receipt in two months, so help us, Paris.

We’re sure the best is yet to come, but here’s a grab bag of our favorite COVID-19 vaccine card holders for girls, guys, ghouls, and everyone in-between. Le it-bag of 2021 and beyond, my friend.

The classic leather one (that also holds your passport)

This is a superb pick because it can hold both your passport and vax card—two things you’ll likely wanna keep together, and which are both very important. Some might even say two birds, one tasteful leather stone. Interesting choice for the seller to include the sample name “Emely” in the photos, but whatever. All that we ask is that you not get one of the many holders out there adorned with a cringe pun about the “Fauci Ouchie.” Although if you really must… do you. We’re thinking we might grab a snakeskin version that we can clip directly on to our keychain.

You’re really into the tablecloths at NIGHT+MARKET

These little cases from Etsy seller Mugwump are made with the oil cloth tablecloths found at many of our fave restaurants and aunties’ houses, adorned with flowers or chili peppers. The bright colors also mean we’re less likely to leave them on the Airbnb nightstand once we’re properly traveling again.

You’re practical. Thas cool.

We love people like you. You’re not necessarily here to make a fashion statement, you just don’t want to get Cheeto dust and beer drool all over your vaccination card. Bravo, you big adult baby. This landyarded cover gets the job done, and comes in a three pack so you can dole them out to your BBFs. Or, grab a six-pack for you and the whole squad so no one at the bachelor(ette) party loses their card halfway through a night out.

To the clerb

Remember that one part in Blade Runner where they get to the strip club, and pull out a black holographic vaccination card? Yehhhhhhhh.

For those who wanna exude luxury

A shimmering black glitter straight outta The Matrix? A classy marble print? Why have a boring cardholder when you can make it a hard flex? Patrick Bateman business card attention to detail… but for a vax card. Go.

If you wanna actually spend the money…

…You’ll find that there are some higher-end vax card holders that are straight-up status symbols—like this JW Anderson card holder, or Ashya’s passport bolo, which, yes, we do want that, thanks.

For the slightly uncomfortable uncle

And maybe that uncle is you. Pick between three different awkward jokes for this handmade leather (nice!) vaccine card holder, such as “I got shot TWICE and lived.”

Now get out there and mingle, you vaccinated sweetie.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.