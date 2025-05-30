The Best Bedroom Air Purifier Is 25% Off on Amazon

I’ve called it the best overall air purifier for good reason. I’ve been using the same Coway Airmega continuously, 24 hours a day, since 2019. It’s gotten me through the aftermath of a major apartment building fire, a few wildfires (thanks, Canada), and a bunch of pollen-coated springs.

And now it’s $60. But the prices on these Coways change fast, so don’t hesitate too long to pull the trigger.

perfect for bedrooms

“Most of the time, the Coway whispers along on its lowest setting at an almost imperceptible volume (24.4 decibels, says Coway). Five feet away from my face as I lay on my bed, I can’t hear it,” I wrote in my review of the Coway earlier this year. “Even light sleepers who need silence to fall asleep can share a room with this Coway.”

Coway says the Airmega 200M provides coverage for rooms up to 1,748 square feet. If it’s placed in a room that large or close to that size, it’ll only purify all the air inside that room once per hour (1 ACH, or air change per hour). It’s better than nothing, but not really enough.

As the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC) recommends, you should aim for at least 5 ACH. The Airmega 200M is rated for 4.8 ACH (close enough) in a room up to 361 square feet, so I recommend that this is an ideal air purifier for rooms up to that size, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, or small living rooms.

Coway Airmega 200M, handsome devil – Credit: Matt Jancer

The Coway Airmega 200M and Coway Airmega AP-1512HH are, more or less, the same air purifier with different looks. Why Coway did this, I’ve never been able to figure out, but they’re functionally the same.

The prices fluctuate not just between models, but also between colors. Each is available in black or white. Coway Airmega prices have been doing this for as long as I’ve been paying attention to them, which I’ve been doing consistently for the past six years.

Coway Airmega 200M – Credit: Matt Jancer

If you have a particular affinity for a particular one, go for it. But otherwise I wouldn’t pay much more for one or the other, so buy which is cheapest or most easily available to you. They’ll both do the job just as well as the other.

Still not convinced? Check out my review for why my own Coway Airmega 200M isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.