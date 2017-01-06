Cowboys Fan Gets Knocked Out By Giants Fan, Loses Cargo Shorts

There’s someone who yells “World Star” in this video of a Dallas Cowboys fan getting clocked in the head, and that’s fitting. But let’s be clear: picking a fight and/or concussing someone with a punch, which is what seems to have happened, is pretty wack—regardless of the shit talk.

That said, this is a pretty exceptional entry into the Idiot Fans Doing Idiot Things digital depository that probably will outlive us all—and not just because it’s a fight between fans of division rival teams that might meet up in the NFL playoffs. This poor dude loses his Goddamn cargo shorts in the aftermath. Probably should have stashed a belt in your oversized pockets, bruh.