5 Cozy Books to Help Shake Your Winter Blues

There’s not much a good book and a warm mug of coffee or tea can’t cure. In fact, during the cold, dreary winter months, it seems all I want to do is lose myself in a comforting fiction novel.

Looking to combat your winter blues with a full to-be-read list? Here are five cozy books to escape into this holiday season.

1. Good Spirits by B.K. Borison

If you’re seeking the ultimate feel-good holiday book, this is the one for you. Good Spirits follows a kindhearted people pleaser named Harriet, who bites her tongue and stifles her inner rage as much as she consumes peppermint tea and Christmas movies (which is quite a lot). So, when she’s suddenly haunted by the Ghost of Christmas Past—a particularly handsome Irish ghoul named Nolan, who was assigned to Harriet’s case—she (and he) are baffled. However, through their month-long examination of Harriet’s past, the two discover some unexpected connections they share, which might be the secret to a more positive future.

This cozy, contemporary romance novel will sweep you off your feet like a Hallmark movie, warming your bitter heart and getting you in the holiday spirit.

2. A Gift to Remember by Melissa Hill

Darcy Archer is a romance-novel-loving bookstore employee living in Manhattan, and she’s dead-set against settling for a mediocre love. In fact, despite her seemingly mundane life, she’s content with her many books and small apartment. All she desires is a lover to share it with.

When Darcy accidentally knocks a man unconscious while cycling one day, she doesn’t immediately assume he’s the love of her life. I mean, it’s not exactly the meet-cute you’d be looking for. However, she believes the least she can do is take care of his dog while he’s recovering, and as she learns more about her cycling victim, she begins to realize he might just match the prototype of her ideal love interests from her many romance novels.

A Gift to Remember is part of Melissa Hill’s “New York Christmas Romance” series and has been adapted into a Hallmark movie. Shocker, right? But it’s as feel-good and lighthearted as it gets, which is often needed during this time of year.

3. Let It Snow by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle

Brought to you by three iconic authors, Let It Snow is one of the most human and heart-warming holiday reads in the young adult fiction genre.

The book comprises three separate yet interconnected stories, set during a major Christmas Eve snowstorm in one charming small town. Each story follows the complex, messy, yet deeply relatable love lives of various teens. The book has since been turned into a Netflix holiday romantic comedy film.

4. What Light by Jay Asher

Jay Asher captivated readers with his eye-opening yet devastating novel, Thirteen Reasons Why. His holiday novel, What Light, also explores the human experience with raw honesty and empathy.

The story follows a teenager named Sierra, who essentially lives a double life. She spends most of the year living in Oregon, where her family owns a Christmas tree farm. However, each Christmas, they pack up and head to California to set up their Christmas tree lot for the season.

One year, during their holiday season trip, she finds herself drawn to a local boy named Caleb, who she quickly discovers is ostracized by his community thanks to his troubled past. However, as the two get to know each other on a deeper level, they develop a bond that transcends each other’s darkest secrets. Exploring themes of hope, renewal, forgiveness, and love, What Light is one of the heavier and more reflective novels on this list—but certainly one worth reading.

5. Your Second Life Begins When You Realize You Only Have One by Raphaëlle Giordano

If you’re looking for a non-romance novel, yet one that is equally touching, this book is for you. Though it’s not a holiday-themed story, it’s the perfect inspiring pick-me-up to combat your winter blues.

Your Second Life Begins When You Realize You Only Have One is a bestselling French novel by Raphaëlle Giordano, following a 38-year-old Parisian woman named Camille, who appears to have it all: the great career, the loving husband, the kind son. Still, she feels utterly unfulfilled, insecure, and stagnant—an experience many of us can relate to.

One day, she meets a man named Claude, a self-proclaimed “routinologist” who promises to guide her toward a happier life. Through a series of self-help exercises, adventures, and spiritual practices, Camille begins to rediscover her purpose and dreams, as well as the true meaning of life. This inspiring book is sure to raise your spirits—even on the most dreadful, gloomy of winter days.