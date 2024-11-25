Cozy Up, Friends: The Ultimate Cozy Earth Black Friday Deals Are Here

Oprah, Kris Jenner and I have a lot in common: we all love Cozy Earth. If you haven’t already joined the club of the bamboo-swathed, this is your sign to start relishing in the the joy or luxury loungewear and home goods.

Lucky for the non-household names among us, Cozy Earth is having a Black Friday sale! The sitewide sale is bringing discounts up to 35% off. (Most are 30%, though.) Plus, the brand has launched holiday editions of its most popular products (which just means there are more gorg colors to choose from).

Here are the coziest Black Friday deals yet.

a quick look at the best cozy earth black friday deals

Best pajamas deal – Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set

The Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set is one of Oprah’s favorite things, and it’s one of mine, too. I recently got the striped jasper pair, and I even wore them out of the house to my restorative yoga class because I practice self love. Nab em for 30% off.

Best sheets deal – Bamboo Sheet Set

Kris Jenner said, “These are my absolute favorite sheets because they are temperature-regulating, keeping you cool all night long, and honestly, they are the softest sheets I have ever felt.” I totally agree. You can score the Bamboo Sheet Set for 30% off right now.

Best blanket deal – Cashmere Fringe Blanket

The Cashmere Fringe Blanket is a total flex and I’m here for it. With the 30% discount, it’s $1,264.20. Maybe ask Santa for it?

Best joggers set deal for her – Bamboo Jogger Set

Typically, I’m not about leisure sets. However, Cozy Earth is the exception. The Bamboo Jogger Set actually looks put together. Like, you could throw a long, chic coat over this set and wear it wherever you please. Plus, it’s 30% off right now.

Best set deal for him – CityScape Hoodie & Sweatpant Set

I’m one of those haters (sorry) who typically doesn’t think men are at their best in sweatpants. But, once again, there is an exception to every rule. The 30% off CityScape Hoodie & Sweatpant Set looks totally great. And, it’s not really about what I think, anyway. This stuff is comfortable, and everyone deserves it!

Best towels deal – Ribbed Terry Bath Towel Set

I used to only buy towels from target, and then I got to try out the Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towel Set. I learned that high-end towels are totally worth going for. At 30% off, they’d make a great gift for someone on your list. Or yourself.

Best socks deal – Essential Quarter Sock

I’ve never put on a sock before and thought, wow, my feet are being hugged until I got to try Cozy Earth socks. The Essential Quarter Sock is 30% off, so it’s a good time to try em for yourself.

Best robe deal for her – Bamboo Kimono Robe

Here’s something that I would totally buy at full price, full stop: Bamboo Kimono Robe. Picture something silky smooth and then times it by ten. That’s this robe. Plus, it’s actually flattering which one cannot say for most robes. You can score it now for 30% off, which takes its price to under $100.

Best robe deal for him – Waffle Bath Robe

This robe is for everyone. The luxurious Waffle Bath Robe looks like it belongs in a ski lodge’s spa, which is always what we’re going for. A perfect gift, it’s on sale for 30% off.

Best bath wrap deal – Waffle Bath Wrap

The only place I’ve ever seen a waffle bath warp was at a spa. Therefore, I am not surprised that Cozy Earth is on on this, too. When you grab the Waffle Bath Wrap for 30% off, you can capture some of that blissed-out spa juju right at home for only $63.

Best comforter deal – Silk Comforter

Feeling like a major splurge? The Silk Comforter takes bougie bedding to a whole new level. Yes, it’s made from 100% Mulberry silk. Thanks to the sale, it’s 30% off and slightly less expensive.

Best sweater deal for her – Studiolite crewneck

If you haven’t had anything from Cozy Earth before and are still like, what’s the hype around all this expensive bamboo jazz, gift yourself the StudioLite Crewneck to test the waters and find out. It’s on sale for just $91.

Best hoodie deal for him – Crewneck sweater

The men’s Crewneck Sweater is a total must have. Obviously, it’s comfortable (it’s made from wool and cashmere) but it’s also is one of those pieces that looks smart and like the wearer knows a thing or two about dressing well. This Black Friday, it’s on sale for $126.

Cozy up, everyone!