Turn Your Home Into a Luxury Spa with Cozy Earth’s Labor Day Sale

You work hard. Or maybe you don’t. Maybe you do the absolute bare minimum. Either way, I’m not here to judge. I’m simply here to extoll the absolute joy of lounging around in comfy fabrics on a day off—which is how I plan to spend a decent chunk of my Labor Day weekend.

And thanks to Cozy Earth‘s current Labor Day Sale that’s running from now until September 9, we can all score pieces that make it feel like we’ve converted our home into a luxury spa for a little less.

Videos by VICE

Cozy Earth makes bamboo clothing and bed and bath products that are all about softness, temperature control, and cultivating a sweet, sweet sense of luxury that makes one forget that stress is a thing that can even exist.

I’ll level with you, though: The stuff you’ll find on Cozy Earth is not cheap. However, that’s because it’s not cheaply made either. Lucky for us, this Labor Day sale is bringing prices down by up to 25% sitewide—which makes it more attainable for those of us who are bougie in spirit but not in budget.

So, curl up with your favorite blanket and a cup of tea and scroll through some of the best Cozy Earth Labor Day sale deals.

Best DEALS FROM THE COZY EARTH LABOR DAY SALE:

These super-luxe sheets – Bamboo Sheet Set

One of the more disappointing discoveries of adulthood was that sheets—even regular, ordinary, nothing special about ’em sheets—are expensive.

While this fact of life kept me sleeping on Target sheets that were probably designed for college kids for far longer than I’d like to admit, I had the opportunity to try bamboo sheets a few years ago and, Reader, my mind was blown. They’re silky smooth. They’re cooling and breathable. They turn your bed into an oasis of comfort and force even the staunchest minimalists to admit how glorious decadent creature comforts can be. They are expensive, but they earn their keep. Now through the end the of Cozy Earth Labor Day sale, you can snag ’em for 20% off.

bEST MEN’S CLOTHING pick – THE EVERYWHERE PANT

If I had a boyfriend, I would buy him these pants in Cozy Earth’s Labor Day sale. Equally appropriate for work, being active outside, or lounging around on a lazy day, the Everywhere Pant really embodies its name. They’re made from premium quality nylon and spandex, which gives them their performance bent, while their more structured design gives off the vibe that you’re someone who’s got their shit together. The earthy colors bring it all home.

As part of the Labor Day sale, you can save 25% when you bundle the pants with two more items – like the Everyday Polo or All Day Tee.

Best Women’s matching set – CityScape Hoodie & Sweatpant Set

Blame it on my Catholic school uniform past, but I usually think matching hoodies and sweats sets look bummy and gross. However, I hold that the CityScape Hoodie & Sweatpant Set is a rare and worthy exception. Simply put, the colors it comes in are just too chic. With options like Dusty Orchid, Peony, and Haze, Cozy Earth has made a lounge set that you could totally get away with wearing to brunch—with your mom. Normally, the set is a whopping $325. However, this sale is bringing the price down to a more tolerable $260.

Best cooling blanket – Bamboo Blanket

Bamboo fabrics are just as practical as they are luxe. Take this Bamboo Blanket: made with 100% premium viscose from bamboo, it’s naturally temperature controlling. If you’re a hot sleeper, this breathable blanket is your go-to for cooling down and feeling regulated through the night. While the oversized blanket is on sale for 20% off on its own, you can save 25% when you bundle with a silk pillowcase and a nice comforter.

Spa-worthy bath towels – Luxe Bath Towels

Recently, I had the opportunity to test out Cozy Earth’s Luxe Bath Towels. At the time, I was simply glad to get my hands on any towel—I was behind on laundry and I loathe schlepping to the laundromat. This is to say that actually using these Luxe Bath Towels felt like traveling to an alternate dimension where I do not exist as a scrappy writer but am one of those rich heiresses who live in a swanky hotel. These towels might be the softest things I have ever touched and I will protect them with my life.

The ultimate robe – Waffle Bath Robe

There’s nothing I love more than a good spa day, and a top-notch robe to go along with it. While I haven’t sunk my hands into a Cozy Earth robe yet, I’d bet my life’s savings that this thing is damn comfortable. It has a ribbed terry interior and an outer waffle weave, which once again shows that Cozy Earth is all about the finer details. At 20% off, it’s hard to pass up.

This bougie blanket – Bubble Cuddle Blanket

From the bubble design to the luxe grey faux fur, this blanket just exudes luxury. Its emphasis on texture makes the Bubble Cuddle Blanket a true sensory experience, perfect for cuddling up and disassociating from the real world. It measures 60″ x 50″, and has a mid-weight feel, making it a substantial addition to your bedscape. While the blanket is $225, you can bundle it with picks like the Cuddle Blanket and Puffy Sheep Slipper to save 25%.

Best bamboo dress – Rib-Knit V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress

I take my day-to-night fashion very seriously. I’m not talking about pieces that can go from the office to the club—no ma’am. What I love most are those pieces that look like regular clothes fit for the outside world but actually feel like pajamas and it wouldn’t be weird at all if I fell asleep in them. This Rib-Knit V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress is one of those double-lifers. There is nowhere that you couldn’t wear this dress—including when you’re fast asleep in your bed. Plus, it’s 45% off.

These pillowcases – Bamboo Pillowcases

Everyone loves a good fancy, silky-smooth pillowcase to rest their tired head upon. Whether you’re in it for your hair and skincare or its cooling properties, Bamboo pillowcases are an elevated essential that can bring a deeper sense of rejuvenation into your bedtime routine. Thanks to the Cozy Earth Labor Day sale, you can grab a set of two for $67.

Treat yourself – Silk Comforter

Have money to burn? Feel like throwing caution to the wind? Treat yourself to Cozy Earth’s Silk Comforter. The Queen-sized luxury comforter is on sale for $523, making it an investment piece. With moisture-wicking breathable fabric, it’s an ideal comforter for hot sleepers who dreams of staying cool through the night. Use it solo or with a Bamboo Duvet Cover—either way, you’ll be opening a whole new world of rest and relaxation.