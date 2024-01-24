Score 35% Off Cozy Earth’s Luxe, Oprah-Approved Sheets With This Promo Code

Listen—it’s been said many times over, but you spend (at least) a third of your life in bed (if you’re getting your recommended allotment of sleep and sex, that is), so you’d best keep that blessed zone as luxurious and comfortable as possible. That’s why picking the right bedsheets is so crucial—their softness, temperature control, and durability can be truly quality-of-life-changing.

In 2024, the cat’s been very much out of the bag that bamboo sheets are something of a miracle in this respect; in addition to being ultra-soft, easy to care for, moisture-wicking, and heat-regulating, they’re also hypoallergenic, naturally antimicrobial, and eco-friendly. In other words, they’re the perfect sheets to keep on your bed throughout the year, as they’re cozy in the winter and cool in the summer.

When it comes to the best brands for bamboo sheets, Cozy Earth reigns supreme. Yes, we love its bamboo sheet set, but we’re not the only superfans—our lord and savior Oprah also named the sheets one of her esteemed Favorite Things in 2018. They’re truly buttery soft, silky, and pristine, and they even come with a 10-year warranty and offer a 100-night sleep trial.

Cozy Earth’s set is our pick for the best luxe bamboo sheets, and that’s why we’ve teamed up with the brand to offer you an exclusive 35% off discount code on its site. That’s right—enter the promo code VICE at checkout, and you can grab the above sheet set in queen size for just $258 instead of its original price of $389. Big discount! Huge!!!

Cozy Earth is currently having an early Valentine’s Day sale with up to 25% off sitewide, but you’ll have to use our code to get 35% off. That’s not the only incredible pick you’ll majorly save on thanks to our magic code—you can also enjoy 35% off Cozy Earth’s pajamas, towels, robes, and men’s and women’s ultra-soft loungewear (it’s also one of our fave sustainable fashion brands), including these waffle knit robes and pants.

Life’s too short to be anything but devastatingly comfortable. Oprah apparently agrees.

Head over to Cozy Earth’s site and use the exclusive promo code VICE at checkout to save 35% on all of the great stuff above and way more.

