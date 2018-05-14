Crab and Corn Fritters Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the aioli:

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large egg yolks

1 cup|237 ml vegetable oil

for the fritters:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons baking powder

6 small scallions, thinly sliced

2 large eggs, separated

1 (15 ¼-ounce|432-gram) canned corn, rinsed and drained

1 pound|454 grams crab claw meat

1 cup|250 ml light beer

¾ cup|200 ml heavy cream

vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

Make the spicy aioli: In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, cayenne, and salt. While whisking constantly, slowly add in the oil until emulsified. Makes about 1 cup. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the fritters: In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, black pepper, and baking powder. Add in the scallions, egg yolks, and corn, mixing well to combine. In a separate bowl, whip your eggs whites until stiff peaks form. Add the crab, beer, and heavy cream to the corn mixture, stirring to combine thoroughly. Fold in the egg whites and set aside. Meanwhile, heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Working in batches, scoop and fry about ¼ cup|60 ml of the batter, flipping once halfway through, until golden and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with aioli.

