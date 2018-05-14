Crab and Corn Fritters Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
for the aioli:
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large egg yolks
1 cup|237 ml vegetable oil
for the fritters:
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons baking powder
6 small scallions, thinly sliced
2 large eggs, separated
1 (15 ¼-ounce|432-gram) canned corn, rinsed and drained
1 pound|454 grams crab claw meat
1 cup|250 ml light beer
¾ cup|200 ml heavy cream
vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
- Make the spicy aioli: In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, cayenne, and salt. While whisking constantly, slowly add in the oil until emulsified. Makes about 1 cup. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the fritters: In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, black pepper, and baking powder. Add in the scallions, egg yolks, and corn, mixing well to combine.
- In a separate bowl, whip your eggs whites until stiff peaks form.
- Add the crab, beer, and heavy cream to the corn mixture, stirring to combine thoroughly. Fold in the egg whites and set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Working in batches, scoop and fry about ¼ cup|60 ml of the batter, flipping once halfway through, until golden and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with aioli.
