Servings: 4

Prep time: 2 hours

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the pasta:

10 ½ ounces|300 grams semolina



for the crab broth:

3 pounds|1361 grams blue crabs

2 shallots, sliced

1 (6-inch) piece kombu

½ head fennel, sliced

2 corn husks

for the corn purée:

12 ears corn, husked (save the husks for the broth)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste



to serve:

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|225 grams shell pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 ears corn, kernels removed and cob discarded

¼ cup|60 ml white wine

¾ cup|187 ml crab broth

2 tablespoons truffle butter

4 ounces|114 grams lump crabmeat

⅔ cups|158 ml corn purée

2 lemon wedges

Directions

Make the pasta: Mix the semolina and ⅓ cup|80 grams water in a mixer (or pasta chamber) for 7 minutes or until desired texture. Extract the shells to desired size. Cool and dry for about an hour. Reserve in the refrigerator. Makes about 1 pound|454 grams pasta. Make the crab broth: Place all of the ingredients in a pressure cooker. Cover with 11 cups|2602 ml water. Pressure cook on high for 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, discarding solids. Transfer to a saucepan over high heat. Bring to a simmer and reduce by half, 45 minutes. Makes 5 cups|1183 ml. Make the corn purée: Remove the kernels from the cobs of corn. Reserve the cobs for the broth as well. Run the corn kernels through a juicer, taking care not to strain the liquid. Place the liquid in a small saucepan over medium-high and bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Simmer for 5 minutes until reduced by ⅓ and thickened. Purée in a blender, then pass through a fine mesh strainer. Season with salt and pepper and reserve. Makes 2 cups|473 ml. To serve: Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil over high. Cook the pasta in the boiling water until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes if using fresh pasta and 11 minutes if using store-bought. Drain, and run the pasta under cold water for a few minutes, the set aside. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the garlic and shallot and cook until soft, 1 minute. Add the corn kernels and wine and cook until the wine is reduced, 3 minutes. Add the crab broth, bring to a simmer, and reduce slightly. Add the pasta to the pan along with the truffle butter. Cook for 2 minutes, then toss in the crab and the corn purée. Toss to coat and until the crab is heated through, about 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and finish with a squeeze of lemon. Serve immediately.

