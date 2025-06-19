Cradle of Filth Frontman Dani Filth Proposed to His Girlfriend on Stage at Download Festival

Sorry ladies, Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth is taken. The Grammy-nominated black metal vocalist is making an honest woman out of his girlfriend Sofiya Belousova, after asking her to be his bride during the band’s set at Download Festival last weekend.

Metal Injection reports that, right before the band played the song “Malignant Perfection,” Filth said to the crowd: “I want to beg a few minutes of your time. This is really fucking important, at least for me. I’m gonna embarrass my partner now. Sofiya, come out here.”

Next, Filth called for a hooded individual to bring out the engagement ring, which he joked was “all the way from Mordor.” Filth took the ring, got down on one knee, and asked Belousova to marry him, calling her “the love of my life, my queen.” She, presumably, said yes, and the crowd went wild. Check out some footage below.

In other Cradle of Filth news, the band just released their fourteenth studio album, The Screaming of the Valkyries, a few months back, and they are currently on tour overseas. Find all the band’s upcoming tour dates below:

7/5 Leffinge, Belgium De Zwerver

7/6 Norwich, United Kingdom Epic Studios

7/8 Margate, United Kingdom Dreamland

7/9 Torquay, United Kingdom The Foundry

7/11 Southampton, United Kingdom 1865

7/13 Maastricht, Netherlands Muziekgieterij

7/15 Dortmund, Germany JunkYard

7/16 Bremen, Germany Modernes

7/18 Aschaffenburg, Germany Colos-Saal

7/19 Munich, Germany Backstage Halle

7/21 Dornbirn, Austria Conrad Sohm Kultursommer 2025

7/23 Bratislava I, Slovakia Majestic Music Club

8/21 Limeira, Brazil Mirrhage

8/22 Curitiba, Brazil Tork n’ Roll

8/23 São Paulo, Brazil Carioca Club

8/24 Palermo, Argentina Palermo Groove

8/26 Montevideo, Uruguay Montevideo Music Box

8/28 Santiago, Chile Teatro Coliseo

8/31 Cercado De Lima, Peru Centro de Convenciones Teatro Leguia

9/2 Bogota, Colombia Teatro Royal Center

9/4 Panamá, Panama Latitude 47

9/7 Santa Tecla, El Salvador Municipal Gym Adolfo Pineda

9/9 Zapote, Costa Rica Pepper Disco Club