Craft Breweries Are on the Decline, So They’re Going Kid-Friendly

The decline of the craft beer industry has been well documented. Along with that, the breweries themselves are finding it harder and harder to not only stay open but to stick out in a crowded marketplace.

I can’t speak for every state, but in the New Jersey market, the brewery boom that occurred around 2019-2020 led to an overabundance of nanobreweries that are now left competing with large-scale operations. For many, the need to create a reason to visit is the biggest thing on their minds.

That’s why breweries, and in this particular case, Texas breweries, are resorting to becoming more kid-friendly. Wait, what? I should reword that “parent-friendly.”

Breweries Turn to Playgrounds to Become Parent-Friendly

A recent Texas summit of brewers and owners alike took place in the wake of the state seeing more breweries close than open (a trend that’s hitting most states). In an attempt to regain relevancy, breweries are turning to playgrounds to attract families.

One anonymous brewer in a Texas Monthly story was quoted as saying, “We’re just barely breaking even,” along with “We’re just trying to make it to the next Monday.” It’s truly a dark time in the small-batch beer industry, so it’s no wonder they’re trying new avenues to drum up business.

Texas businesses like Wild Acre Brewing have multiple playgrounds on their property. So, too, do Austin-based spots like St. Elmo North, Lazarus Brewing, and Austin Beerworks.

There’s obviously some controversy around this idea. Just scroll through Reddit. Should a place whose main offering is for people 21 and older be geared towards kids? That seems counterintuitive.

There’s also the understanding that many people who go to these watering holes are just trying to get away from their busy days and don’t want little ones disrupting the peace. As a parent of a two-year-old, I totally get that.

It’s a tricky situation, but having been to multiple breweries in the Philadelphia area, along with the booming Crooked Hammock Brewery locations in Delaware, which all feature playgrounds, I have to admit it’s a genius move.

Crooked Hammock, in particular, also offers a whole gaming section that includes shuffleboard and cornhole, which are only for 18 and older. To me, that makes the most sense. There’s a happy medium where these breweries can be both kid-friendly while also creating separation for those not wanting to deal with the random loudness of children.

Of course, many who oppose the idea don’t want to hear it. But if you really want to drink a beer in peace, go to a bar. Every town likely has more bars than a brewery. The latter is in dire need of finding a way to stay relevant, and from what I’ve seen, the places around me that have some sort of kid-friendly component like a playground (or even an arcade) are the busiest ones… I don’t think it’s a coincidence.