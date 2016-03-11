Craftwerk: Denver’s TRVE Is Where Metal Meets Craft Beer

There are many breweries in Colorado, but only one craft brewery made for and by metalheads: TRVE Brewing Company. When Nick Nunns and Zach Coleman aren’t playing and listening to metal, they’re hard at work making beer at their Denver brewery. Nick and Zach decided to take a different approach in their brewing; instead of concentrating on what the consumer wants, they brew the beer that they wanna brew—and hopefully others like it, too.

While most craft breweries focus on heavy, full-bodied, high-ABV beers, TRVE aims to get full-flavour beers with a lower alcohol content, for good session beers that you can drink without getting totally wrecked.

With a brand-new production facility, TRVE will be making their name even bigger in the beer world in the near future.