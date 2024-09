Meet the people behind some of your favorite beers, at New Belgium Brewing Company in Fort Collins, Colorado. From contemporary classics like Fat Tire to newer-wave brews like sour beer La Folie, New Belgium shows that a team of the best people will make the best beer. This is a brewery that cares just as much about its people as its product. Biking, volleyball, beer after work—hey, can we work at New Belgium?

