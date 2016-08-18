Craftwerk: To Øl

In this episode of Craftwerk, we meet Tobias and Tore, two high school friends from Nørrebro in Copenhagen, who run the brewery To Øl (“two beers”). We join them at the opening of their new brewpub and restaurant, Brus, where they hand out thousands of free beers at the launch party.

The boys also take us on a tour of their old school, the bohemian “free” high school in Copenhagen, where they started out as teenagers brewing beers in the school cafeteria. Back on their old stomping ground, Tobias and Tore introduce us to one of their latest experiments: instant craft beer. Simply take freeze-dried beer powder and mix with mineral water and booze.

Perhaps it’s an invention that could change the future of in-flight drinking. Who knows? In the To Øl craft beer universe, the sky’s the limit.

