Cranberry and Orange Cake Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
1 cup|135 grams all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup|150 grams granulated sugar
¼ cup|40 grams turbinado sugar
2 large eggs
2 oranges
1 cup|100 grams fresh or frozen cranberries, defrosted if frozen
½ teaspoon flaky salt
2 cups|450 grams whole fat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar, plus more for serving
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with the butter and line the bottom with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper and set the pan aside.
- In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and kosher salt. In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat the granulated and turbinado sugars with the butter until light and creamy. Add the eggs and zest in one of the oranges, then beat well for 2 minutes. Add in the dry ingredients and beat until combined.
- Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan and drop the cranberries on top into an even layer. Sprinkle with the flaky salt and bake until golden and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from the pan. Set on a cooling rack to cool completely.
- Meanwhile, squeeze the juice from the zested orange into a medium bowl. Stir in the yogurt and the confectioners’ sugar and mix well to combine.
- To serve, place a slice of the cake on a plate. Sprinkle with more confectioners’ sugar and zest the other orange on top. Serve with a dollop of the yogurt on top.
