Cranberry and Orange Cake Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing

1 cup|135 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup|150 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|40 grams turbinado sugar

2 large eggs

2 oranges

1 cup|100 grams fresh or frozen cranberries, defrosted if frozen

½ teaspoon flaky salt

2 cups|450 grams whole fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar, plus more for serving

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with the butter and line the bottom with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper and set the pan aside. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and kosher salt. In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat the granulated and turbinado sugars with the butter until light and creamy. Add the eggs and zest in one of the oranges, then beat well for 2 minutes. Add in the dry ingredients and beat until combined. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan and drop the cranberries on top into an even layer. Sprinkle with the flaky salt and bake until golden and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from the pan. Set on a cooling rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, squeeze the juice from the zested orange into a medium bowl. Stir in the yogurt and the confectioners’ sugar and mix well to combine. To serve, place a slice of the cake on a plate. Sprinkle with more confectioners’ sugar and zest the other orange on top. Serve with a dollop of the yogurt on top.

