‘Crank Yankers’ Is Coming Back, But No One Answers Their Phone Anymore

The 2000s prank phone call show Crank Yankers is coming back to Comedy Central September 25—and it has an extremely stacked lineup of comedians. The reboot is bringing back fan-favorite actors like Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, Sarah Silverman, and Tracy Morgan to play puppets who make prank calls. The show will be adding some of today’s funniest fresh faces like Abbi Jacobson, Tiffany Haddish, and Lil Rel Howery to the cast as well.

The prospect of this group reviving the throwback show is golden. But it does seem plagued by one logistical hurdle: No one answers their phone anymore. Phone calls are more or less reserved for breakups, emergencies, and catching up with far-away loved ones, most likely by appointment. Plus, constant spam calls have made people even more wary of answering numbers they don’t recognize, or staying on the line if something seems shady. But who knows? Maybe a lineup this talented can do anything, including getting strangers in 2019 to stay on the phone.

