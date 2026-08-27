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Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Release Date and Bundle Items Revealed

Crash Bandicoot is coming to Fortnite on August 28. Here is its release time, bundle items, potential prices and how to get the skin.

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Crash Bandicoot is officially coming to Fortnite, and players will not have to wait much longer to get the iconic gaming character. Epic Games has confirmed that the Crash Bandicoot Fortnite skin will arrive on Friday, August 28, alongside a collection of new cosmetics and a Spyro the Dragon Sidekick.

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Skin and Bundle Revealed

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Release Date
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games previously teased the Crash Bandicoot Fortnite collaboration in the Chapter 7 Season 4 trailer. However, the developer has now confirmed that Crash and Spyro will officially make their debut on August 28, 2026.

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More importantly, dataminers such as HYPEX have already revealed the complete Crash Bandicoot Fortnite bundle ahead of its Item Shop release. The collection features a Crash skin with two styles, an Aku Aku Back Bling and several additional cosmetics inspired by the classic platforming series.

For your convenience, here is a preview of what the Crash Bandicoot Fortnite skin looks like in-game:

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Skin

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Skin HD
Screenshot: Epic Games

Retro Crash Bandicoot Edit Style

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Skin HD Retro Edit Style
Screenshot: Epic Games

Crash Bandicoot’s edit style gives the character a polygon appearance inspired by his original PlayStation model. It is easily one of the coolest features of the upcoming skin, especially for longtime fans of the gaming franchise.

When Is Crash Bandicoot Coming to Fortnite? Release Date explained

The Crash Bandicoot Fortnite release date is Friday, August 28, 2026. The Crash Bandicoot skin and its bundle items will be added when the Fortnite Item Shop resets at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

However, for your convenience we have created an easy-to-read time table below that shows you when Crash Bandicoot will be released in every major region:

RegionDateRelease Time
Pacific Time (PT)August 285:00 PM
Mountain Time (MT)August 286:00 PM
Central Time (CT)August 287:00 PM
Eastern Time (ET)August 288:00 PM
Brazil Time (BRT)August 289:00 PM
United Kingdom (BST)August 291:00 AM
Central Europe (CEST)August 292:00 AM
Turkey (TRT)August 293:00 AM
United Arab Emirates (GST)August 294:00 AM
China (CST)August 298:00 AM
Japan (JST)August 299:00 AM
South Korea (KST)August 299:00 AM
Australia East Coast (AEST)August 2910:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)August 2912:00 PM

All Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Cosmetic Items and Potential Prices

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Bundle
Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

According to dataminers, the Crash Bandicoot crossover will feature a complete set of cosmetic items. The skin includes both a modern appearance and a retro polygon style based on the character’s classic PlayStation design.

Spyro the Dragon will also be available as a Sidekick that can accompany players during matches. Here is every Crash Bandicoot Fortnite cosmetic revealed so far, along with its potential pricing:

  • Crash Bandicoot Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Retro Crash Bandicoot Style: Included with the skin
  • Aku Aku Back Bling: 500 V-Bucks
  • Crash Bandicoot Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Crash Bandicoot Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Crash Bandicoot Weapon Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
  • Spyro the Dragon Sidekick: Around 1,200–1,500 V-Bucks
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle: Around 2,400–2,800 V-Bucks (Estimated)

Epic Games does not typically confirm cosmetic prices until they appear in the Item Shop. However, based on similar Chapter 7 Season 4 collaborations, the Crash Bandicoot skin will likely cost between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks.

The complete bundle should also offer a considerable discount compared to purchasing each item separately. Spyro could be sold separately because Sidekicks have their own cosmetic category, although Epic Games has not revealed the final bundle configuration yet.

How to Get Crash Bandicoot in Fortnite

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

Players can get Crash Bandicoot in Fortnite by purchasing his skin or complete bundle from the Item Shop beginning on August 28 at 5 PM PT. Once purchased, the character can be equipped from the Locker and used in Battle Royale, Reload and other supported game modes.

Unlike Battle Pass cosmetics, Crash Bandicoot will not need to be unlocked by completing challenges or gaining levels. However, because Item Shop collaborations are only available for a limited time, players should purchase the skin before it leaves the store.

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