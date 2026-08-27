Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Release Date and Bundle Items Revealed

Crash Bandicoot is officially coming to Fortnite, and players will not have to wait much longer to get the iconic gaming character. Epic Games has confirmed that the Crash Bandicoot Fortnite skin will arrive on Friday, August 28, alongside a collection of new cosmetics and a Spyro the Dragon Sidekick.

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Skin and Bundle Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games previously teased the Crash Bandicoot Fortnite collaboration in the Chapter 7 Season 4 trailer. However, the developer has now confirmed that Crash and Spyro will officially make their debut on August 28, 2026.

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More importantly, dataminers such as HYPEX have already revealed the complete Crash Bandicoot Fortnite bundle ahead of its Item Shop release. The collection features a Crash skin with two styles, an Aku Aku Back Bling and several additional cosmetics inspired by the classic platforming series.

For your convenience, here is a preview of what the Crash Bandicoot Fortnite skin looks like in-game:

Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Retro Crash Bandicoot Edit Style

Screenshot: Epic Games

Crash Bandicoot’s edit style gives the character a polygon appearance inspired by his original PlayStation model. It is easily one of the coolest features of the upcoming skin, especially for longtime fans of the gaming franchise.

The Crash Bandicoot Fortnite release date is Friday, August 28, 2026. The Crash Bandicoot skin and its bundle items will be added when the Fortnite Item Shop resets at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

However, for your convenience we have created an easy-to-read time table below that shows you when Crash Bandicoot will be released in every major region:

Region Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) August 28 5:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 28 6:00 PM Central Time (CT) August 28 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 28 8:00 PM Brazil Time (BRT) August 28 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) August 29 1:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) August 29 2:00 AM Turkey (TRT) August 29 3:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) August 29 4:00 AM China (CST) August 29 8:00 AM Japan (JST) August 29 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 29 9:00 AM Australia East Coast (AEST) August 29 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 29 12:00 PM

All Crash Bandicoot Fortnite Cosmetic Items and Potential Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

According to dataminers, the Crash Bandicoot crossover will feature a complete set of cosmetic items. The skin includes both a modern appearance and a retro polygon style based on the character’s classic PlayStation design.

Spyro the Dragon will also be available as a Sidekick that can accompany players during matches. Here is every Crash Bandicoot Fortnite cosmetic revealed so far, along with its potential pricing:

Crash Bandicoot Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Retro Crash Bandicoot Style: Included with the skin

Included with the skin Aku Aku Back Bling: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Crash Bandicoot Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Crash Bandicoot Emote: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Crash Bandicoot Weapon Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Spyro the Dragon Sidekick: Around 1,200–1,500 V-Bucks

Around 1,200–1,500 V-Bucks Crash Bandicoot Bundle: Around 2,400–2,800 V-Bucks (Estimated)

Epic Games does not typically confirm cosmetic prices until they appear in the Item Shop. However, based on similar Chapter 7 Season 4 collaborations, the Crash Bandicoot skin will likely cost between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks.

The complete bundle should also offer a considerable discount compared to purchasing each item separately. Spyro could be sold separately because Sidekicks have their own cosmetic category, although Epic Games has not revealed the final bundle configuration yet.

How to Get Crash Bandicoot in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players can get Crash Bandicoot in Fortnite by purchasing his skin or complete bundle from the Item Shop beginning on August 28 at 5 PM PT. Once purchased, the character can be equipped from the Locker and used in Battle Royale, Reload and other supported game modes.

Unlike Battle Pass cosmetics, Crash Bandicoot will not need to be unlocked by completing challenges or gaining levels. However, because Item Shop collaborations are only available for a limited time, players should purchase the skin before it leaves the store.